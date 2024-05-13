Family speaks on life, legacy of Sgt. Bill Hooser

SANTAQUIN, Utah — Friends, family and fellow officers of Sgt. Billy Hooser stopped by a Santaquin elementary school Sunday evening to pay their respects.

The public visitation comes a day before Monday morning's funeral.

The halls of Apple Valley Elementary School were lined with "thank you" letters and drawings from students of all ages.

"It tears at your heartstrings to see it," said brother-in-law Troy Starley. "Most of these kids don't even know him, but they all have got something very special to say."

"He died doing a job that he loved," said his brother, Randy Hooser. "But I guess the important thing is he was more than just a cop."

To his brother and in-laws, he was "bigger than life."

They said he wasn't even supposed to be working on the Sunday he was struck and allegedly killed by a semi-truck driver.

"He made everyone in the room feel like they were the only one," said his sister-in-law, Jodie Hooser. "Whether he was in cop-mode or brother-mode or dad-mode."

Visitors were welcomed with tables full of pictures, flowers, and favorite quotes by Sgt. Hooser.

"We did everything together," said Lynn Starley, his sister-in-law. "I will miss him so much."

His family hopes his legacy continues past the funeral Monday morning.

"It's so important for us as a community, as a group of people on earth, to remember what our freedoms cost us," said Jodie Hooser.