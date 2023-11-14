Funeral services announced for LDS leader M. Russell Ballard

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans for the funeral services of President M. Russell Ballard, one of the highest-ranking leaders in the church who died Sunday at age 95.

Funeral services will be held in the Tabernacle on Temple Square on Friday, November 17 from 11 a.m. until noon.

The public is welcome to attend the services, but guests must be at least 8 years old to go in person.

Doors will open to the public at 9:30 a.m. and the church asked that guests be in their seats by 10:30 a.m.

For those who want to watch the funeral but aren't able to attend at Temple Square, church leaders said services will be streamed on the church's broadcasts page, YouTube and BYUtv.

The church said a private burial service will happen at the Salt Lake City Cemetery following the funeral, which is not open to public.

Other church buildings will close at 10:30 a.m. for the funeral and be reopened at 1 p.m.

Church authorities also announced there would be no public viewing, instead encouraging individuals to post their messages on Ballard's official social media pages.