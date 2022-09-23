Watch Now
Gadson out as superintendent of Salt Lake City Schools

Timothy Gadson.jpg
Francisco Kjolseth / The Salt Lake Tribune<br/><br/>
Salt Lake City School District superintendent Timothy Gadson III, center, toured East High School on the first day back for the fall session on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Timothy Gadson.jpg
Posted at 5:12 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 19:17:00-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District has agreed to part ways with superintendent Timothy Gadson III, ending months of controversy that began almost immediately after he took the job.

By a 7-0 vote, the agreement to part ways with Gadson was approved during a board of education meeting Friday afternoon. Following mediation between the two parties, both the district and Gadson agreed to come up with settlement terms to end his brief tenure.

Despite being appointed to the position in Feb. 2021 after spending time as the associate superintendent of high schools with Anoka-Hennepin Schools in Anoka, Minnesota. Gadson didn't officially begin in the role until July 1, 2021.

At the time, Gadson was hailed as an education official who put students first and was the district's first-ever Black superintendent. But his brief time in the position was marked by several complaints ranging from travel issues, favoritism, and inappropriate workplace behavior.

A FOX 13 Investigative report showed that the district had spent over $60,000 to investigate complaints against Gadson, but only issued verbal warnings for undisclosed offenses.

In July, Gadson was placed on administrative leave by the district, with many sources claiming the board had asked for resignation. Weeks later, associate superintendent Gwendolyn Johnson-White tendered her resignation.

Following Gadson's dismissal, the Salt Lake County School District will now be looking for its fourth superintendent in a span of four years.

