GALLERY: See even more photos of Northern lights across Utah

As the Northern lights danced across Utah Sunday night, FOX 13 News viewers and Utah's Weather Authority pulled out their cameras to capture the stunning views.

339661464_1560925057734914_7374111553544833029_n.jpg Hyde Park, UtahPhoto by: Josh Seamons 341490450_1256983648245421_9173938040387154927_n.jpg "Cell phone pic of aurora in Emigration Canyon!"Photo by: Byrony Richards 341510822_9152951494778502_4496796720216898449_n.jpg "The northern lights at The Great Salt Lake"Photo by: Rojas Alfredo Jose 339959875_535754602100325_3288827150540609135_n.jpg "From tooele no editing and no filters"Photo by: Kobe Gallegos 342693488_195528286584467_2086539650564196331_n.jpg "Drove north for some clear dark sky’s. Pulled over in Downy Idaho to this. First time seeing northern lights an incredibly profound experience. iPhone 14 Pro"Photo by: Lenard G. Johnson 342700372_3564678353791201_9208980588001375555_n.jpg ""Drove north for some clear dark sky’s. Pulled over in Downy Idaho to this. First time seeing northern lights an incredibly profound experience. iPhone 14 Pro"Photo by: Lenard G. Johnson 342200930_1394468857985807_5070096821643445995_n.jpg Photo by: Amber Christiansen McKee 342874976_799433787782040_3035141442296813912_n.jpg Nephi, UtahPhoto by: Jamie Stephenson Banks 342985029_920116532526934_2848989641774461745_n.jpg "Squaw Peak Road. Lady Aurora and Mt Timp. Amazing!!"Photo by: Mike Christoff 342486217_101926049562072_7719477184229014719_n.jpg "Northern Utah turned on the lights tonight!"Photo by: Karole Roskelley Sorensen 342972653_553263966936420_5416599348370994595_n.jpg "Here's from Brigham"Photo by: Allie Braegger 342904467_1626025197913521_1315569927925559457_n.jpg "Here is from Orem"Photo by: Wesley Aston 342717614_181241454841406_7219764931429426326_n.jpg "From Box Elder County."Photo by: Jewly Jensen 342333480_200127636111228_4352809937875695185_n (1).jpg "From my backyard near Preston Idaho….Not exactly Utah but close."Photo by: Della Hughes 342786962_696111665648381_2152602554549237369_n.jpg Photo by: Michael L. Taylor 343216352_1269249954001853_3418937748838188103_n.jpg In TooelePhoto by: Jared Protti 342536769_187236010797958_433851810342978200_n.jpg North OgdenPhoto by: Jacynthe Kies 342647004_1112174142824142_9146946577610650983_n.jpg "Northern Lights from West Haven."Photo by: Richard Z Normis

