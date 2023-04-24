GALLERY: See even more photos of Northern lights across Utah
As the Northern lights danced across Utah Sunday night, FOX 13 News viewers and Utah's Weather Authority pulled out their cameras to capture the stunning views.
Hyde Park, UtahPhoto by: Josh Seamons "Cell phone pic of aurora in Emigration Canyon!"Photo by: Byrony Richards "The northern lights at The Great Salt Lake"Photo by: Rojas Alfredo Jose "From tooele no editing and no filters"Photo by: Kobe Gallegos "Drove north for some clear dark sky’s. Pulled over in Downy Idaho to this. First time seeing northern lights an incredibly profound experience. iPhone 14 Pro"Photo by: Lenard G. Johnson ""Drove north for some clear dark sky’s. Pulled over in Downy Idaho to this. First time seeing northern lights an incredibly profound experience. iPhone 14 Pro"Photo by: Lenard G. Johnson Photo by: Amber Christiansen McKee Nephi, UtahPhoto by: Jamie Stephenson Banks "Squaw Peak Road. Lady Aurora and Mt Timp. Amazing!!"Photo by: Mike Christoff "Northern Utah turned on the lights tonight!"Photo by: Karole Roskelley Sorensen "Here's from Brigham"Photo by: Allie Braegger "Here is from Orem"Photo by: Wesley Aston "From Box Elder County."Photo by: Jewly Jensen "From my backyard near Preston Idaho….Not exactly Utah but close."Photo by: Della Hughes Photo by: Michael L. Taylor In TooelePhoto by: Jared Protti North OgdenPhoto by: Jacynthe Kies "Northern Lights from West Haven."Photo by: Richard Z Normis