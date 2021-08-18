Most of Utah dealing with severe weather again

Below you'll find a collection of images and videos from weather happening across Utah Wednesday. This will be updated throughout the night. Check back for updates.
Flooding in Sandy (State Street and 106th) from Amy Madsen https://t.co/6piqEJ71jp pic.twitter.com/x3N0MBb44S— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) August 18, 2021
Flooding concerns in Cedar City as storms roll through https://t.co/UPylaMDcMt pic.twitter.com/olPqYTtStS— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) August 18, 2021
"It's a river! Holy sh**!"— 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) August 18, 2021
📍Sugarhouse Park, Salt Lake City
TOOELE COUNTY:— 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) August 18, 2021
Stockton PD shared this with me --> "Part of soldier canyon road has collapsed and is exposing the drainage pipe. We are shutting the canyon down because of this."#utwx | @fox13 pic.twitter.com/zGVozeMGSx
@fox13 @KSL5TV a new river formed behind my house today. What shall we name this river? pic.twitter.com/XWQLXvb0lI— Robert (@flyboyrob7) August 18, 2021
⛈️TIMELAPSE: Here's a look at the crazy storms that have rolled through the Salt Lake area over the past few hours.#utwx | @fox13— 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) August 18, 2021
Water being pumped out of homes in Delta. #utwx @fox13 pic.twitter.com/YrY7sHAOO7— Sydney Glenn (@SydneyGlennTV) August 18, 2021
Delta City has filled 12,000 sand bags today as most of the community has been hit by flooding. #UTWX @fox13 pic.twitter.com/bW2kOPFLGG— Sydney Glenn (@SydneyGlennTV) August 18, 2021
Flooding, rain & now hail in Delta, UT #utwx @fox13 pic.twitter.com/nZXU89XZtp— Sydney Glenn (@SydneyGlennTV) August 18, 2021
Rushing water at Coal Creek in Cedar City https://t.co/4jB28Y8mVI— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) August 18, 2021
Tree struck by lightning in Sandy https://t.co/tWipaxK9do— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) August 18, 2021
Lightning in Utah County last night ⛈️ https://t.co/rNxst7Fe88— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) August 18, 2021
Heavy machinery is being used to push mud off a roadway in Kanarraville https://t.co/AiN1JVNS4m— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) August 18, 2021
Here’s a look at some photos from Delta, Utah this morning after heavy overnight rain 🌧 #utwx pic.twitter.com/SvhXd4Hj2J— 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) August 18, 2021
Cedar City flooding this morning https://t.co/UrXuPgTjr4 pic.twitter.com/RMI97Hy64u— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) August 18, 2021
The Virgin River in @ZionNPS this morning.— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) August 18, 2021
Photos of wind damage in Millcreek— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) August 18, 2021
