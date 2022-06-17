Garth Brooks set to thrill Salt Lake City twice this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — After captivating Salt Lake City during his concert tour last year, Garth Brooks is returning to Utah this weekend to do it two more times.

The country music superstar is set to take over Rice Eccles Stadium on Friday and Saturday night, just like he promised he'd do.

During his July 2021 show, Brooks said he'd return after tickets sold out so fast that he believed 90% of his fans didn't get a shot at attending.

"So I invited myself back, right there on stage," said Brooks earlier this year.

The Utah Department of Transportation is asking those attending the concerts to leave early as traffic is expected to be heavy around the University of Utah before and after this weekend's shows.