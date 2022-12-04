Watch Now
Gas leak causes 20+ homes to be evacuated in Payson

Posted at 5:15 PM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 19:41:56-05

PAYSON, Utah — Over a dozen homes in Payson were evacuated Saturday morning due to a gas leak.

The Payson Police Department said a gas line was broken near 550 W. Saddlebrook Drive (near 1500 South).

Dominion Energy later confirmed to FOX 13 News that a 2-inch line was ruptured by an independent contractor working outside a house around 9:30 a.m.

Police said 22 homes were evacuated, and some roads were closed in the area. But by 2:30 p.m., roads were reopened and evacuees were allowed to return home.

