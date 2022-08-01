Watch Now
Gas leak forces evacuation of downtown Salt Lake City street

FOX 13 News
State Street in Salt Lake City between 100 South and 200 South was closed due to a gas leak
Posted at 1:52 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 16:04:01-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A gas leak in downtown Salt Lake City forced the shutdown of a major road Monday afternoon.

Buildings on the west side of State Street between 100 South and 200 South were evacuated following the leak, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

According to Jacobsen Construction, the gas line was nicked at one of their sites during the installation of an electrical duct bank.

Fire trucks close off State Street between 100 South and 200 South in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 1

The leak was shut off by Dominion Energy crews just after 1 p.m., with officials determining when people will be allowed back into nearby buildings after the area is ventilated.

No one was injured during the incident.

Crews close off State Street between 100 South and 200 South in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 1

