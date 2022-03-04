Gas leak forces evacuation of Millcreek homes

MILLCREEK, Utah — A punctured gas line has forced the evacuation of several homes in a Millcreek neighborhood Friday.

Unified Fire said the gas leak, which is located near 3100 South Highland Drive, was started when the line was accidentally punctured.

The homes across the street from the leak have been evacuated as a precaution until crews from Dominion Energy repair the line. Crews are using combustible gas monitors to check nearby homes and business for natural gas.

Highland Drive has been temporarily closed between Richmond Avenue and 1300 East and 3300 South.

No injuries were reported and the evacuation is expected to end at around 3 p.m.