Gas leak in downtown Salt Lake City halts TRAX service

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority has paused its TRAX service in part of downtown Salt Lake City due to a gas leak.

UTA announced shortly before 6 p.m. that the gas leak was near City Center Station. UTA said riders on TRAX Blue and Green lines, which both stop at the station, should expect delays of about 30 minutes.

There is a shuttle taking passengers between City Center Station and Jackson/Euclid Station on the Green line, and one between City Center and Old Greektown for the Blue line.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department leak occurred underground, and not underneath any buildings. There were no evacuations made.

There is a road closure at 400 West and South Temple, where officials say they're digging to reach the valve.

FOX 13 News is reaching out to public officials to find out more information about the gas leak. This article will be updated.