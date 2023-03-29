Gas leak forces evacuations, shuts down Salt Lake City street

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents were allowed back into their homes after a downtown Salt Lake City gas leak led to evacuations and a street closure Wednesday morning.

The closures were in place on 300 West from 100 South to 200 South with people being told to avoid the area until the leak was fixed.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the issue was a "medium gas leak" caused after a contractor hit a pipe, creating a 2-inch hole.

The leak was repaired at around 9:45 a.m. and residents were being allowed back into their homes.

No injuries were reported during the brief leak.