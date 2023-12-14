Gas price average across Utah slides below $3 per gallon

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in months and months, this week's average price of a regular gallon of gas has dipped below the $3 mark all across Utah.

As of Thursday afternoon, the state average stood at $2.98 per gallon, breaking the three-buck barrier this week, and nearly 60 cents below where things stood a year ago.

Utah's average is below the national average which currently sits at $3.10 per gallon and continues to fall. The American Automobile Association says the national average is a penny away from matching last year's low of $2.09.

According to AAA, the reason for dropping gas prices is due to low demand and low cost for oil.

“With pump prices falling slowly each day, it is likely that the national average will slide below $3 per gallon by the end of the year, ”said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross.

UTAH GAS PRICE HISTORY :



Current Average $2.986 Yesterday Average $2.998 Week Ago Average $3.026 Month Ago Average $3.506 Year Ago Average $3.589

While Utah's average just dropped below $3, residents in northern Utah have been experiencing low prices for weeks. Salt Lake City drivers are paying $2.86 per gallon, which is similar to prices in Logan, Ogden and Provo.

The highest recorded price for a gallon of gas in Utah was $5.26 back in July 2022.