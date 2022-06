SALT LAKE CITY — The cost of a gallon of gas in Utah has topped the five dollar mark.

According to AAA, Utahns will pay an average of $5.005 for a gallon of regular gasoline.

AAA

The national average is at $4.97 according to AAA.

Gas Buddy announced Thursday morning that the national average price for one gallon of gas has reached $5, setting a new record in the U.S.

Prices vary across Utah.

AAA

For the lowest gas prices in Utah, click here.