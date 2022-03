SALT LAKE CITY — It's official, gas at just $4 per gallon is now just a dream in parts of Utah as prices have shot up well over that mark.

At many stations in Salt Lake County, the cost of a gallon of gas is listed at $4.19 with prices expected to go even higher as oil prices soar following Russia's invasion of the Ukraine.

While the pain at the pump may last a while, there are place across Utah where it's still possible to find a gallon of gas under $4.