Gas prices rise in Utah as they fall across most of US

Posted at 9:53 AM, Jul 26, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — While most of the country enjoyed an ever-so-slight drop in gas prices last week, Utah's cost at the pump defied the trend and went the other way.

The average price of regular gas in Utah rose 8 cents to $3.86 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. That number ranks Utah as the fourth most expensive state for gas.

Utah and Idaho saw the biggest jumps in gas prices last week.

Overall, 31 states saw gas prices decline last week as the national average dropped to $3.15 per gallon. The drop was attributed to the demand for gas in the U.S. remaining relatively flat.

