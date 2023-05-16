Gas prices rise sharply in Utah overnight, while falling across US

SALT LAKE CITY — Those who thought high gas prices in Utah was just a bad nightmare woke up to a shocking overnight jump at the pump, all while the majority of the U.S. is seeing a decrease in prices.

The average gallon of gas in Utah jumped to $4.05 on Tuesday, a full 12 cents above yesterday's numbers. The state's price is 52 cents above the national average.

One month ago, gas prices in Utah were 40 cents below where they currently sit.

A spokesperson with AAA told FOX 13 News last week that one reason for the jump in prices could be issues in Arizona. Two refineries were shut down in Arizona for maintenance, and Julian Parades with AAA said it was possible that some gas was being diverted from Utah to help in those areas.

While Utah's prices may be alarming, it's still well under the $4.79 and $4.58 a gallon being paid in California and Washington.