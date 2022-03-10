Gender pay equity still a distant goal in Utah and the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY — The national committee on pay equity looks at the average earnings for an American man in a year.

Then they figure out how far into the next year a woman making the average income has to work to match the man. The date they come up with is called “Equal Pay Day.”

In the last ten years the date has ranged from April 10 to March 15, which is 2022’s Equal Pay Day.

The Census Bureau follows the history of the gender pay gap from 1960 to 2020. In 1960 women earned 61 cents for each dollar a man earns. In 2020 it was 83 cents.

The census bureau reports only three places in the U.S. have a gender wage gap over 15 thousand dollars.

In Wyoming, Utah and D.C. Utah women make $17,303 less than their male counterparts on average.

The male earnings in Utah average just over $57,000 and female earnings average just under $40,000.

The only place in the U.S. where gender pay is statistically equal is Puerto Rico. Unfortunately, the pay is equally low at an average of about 23 thousand dollars a year.