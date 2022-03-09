Utah nears all-time record for gallon of gas in state

SALT LAKE CITY — Sticker shock at the gas pump got a lot more serious Wednesday when the state neared an all-time record for a gallon of gas.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas is now $4.19, coming close to breaking the previous mark of $4.22 set in July 2008. In less than 24 hours, the price jumped nearly 10 cents in the state.

Oil prices have soared in recent weeks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The war involves two of the world's largest energy exporters, and talks of a NATO ban on Russian energy exports Monday sent the price per barrel to more than $130, the highest levels since 2008.