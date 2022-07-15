Get one dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for just 85 cents

SALT LAKE CITY — Krispy Kreme is celebrating it's 85th birthday this year, but it's giving everyone else a present.

On Friday, July 15 only, Krispy Kreme customers who purchase a dozen doughnuts can get another dozen of Original Glazed for just 85 cents.

The deal is only good on Friday and there's a limit of four dozen for those visiting any location. Doughnut lovers who want to take advantage of the deal online need to use the promo code 85YEARS.

There are six Krispy Kreme locations in Utah between Provo and Logan.