'Ghost bikes' placed at site where two brothers hit, killed in southern Utah

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — The community is honoring two men who were hit and killed by a car earlier this month while riding their bikes.

Matthew Bullard, 48, and Adam Bullard, 49, were participating in a timed bicycle ride on the afternoon of April 9 when the driver, who was allegedly under the influence of fentanyl, crashed into them from behind on Telegraph Street. The two men, who were brothers from California, died from their injuries.

On Friday, a group of elected officials, activists and concerned citizens unveiled a pair of "ghost bikes" at the site where the two men were killed. They will remain there until a more permanent memorial is built.

"We are here today to honor two men who were using our transportation system correctly and equitably, and whose lives were cut short by another transportation user who chose to irresponsibly get into a car and use it in the wrong way," said Danielle Larkin, a board member of the Southern Utah Bicycle Alliance. "This has to stop, and it has to stop today."

Members of the men's family said they were amazed by the community's support.

"They were impressed and overwhelmed with the outpouring of love. That's meant the world to them," said Becky Hunt. "It's a tragic thing to have to go through… They just feel like the support and love is what has held them together."