Giant American flag to soar over Provo's Rock Canyon

PROVO, Utah — Those who hike through Rock Canyon in Provo this weekend will be able to add a new view to their adventure.

@ProvoCity / Twitter

Starting Friday, a large American flag will soar over the canyon as the country honors those who lost their lives in the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

The flag measures 1,800 square feet and is one of the largest to ever fly, according to the Follow the Flag non-profit organization which is creating the display.

@ProvoCity / Twitter

Visitors will be able to see the flag flying over the Rock Canyon trailhead through Monday, Sept. 13.

At night, Provo officials say the flag will be lit up by "one of the world's brightest lights." With nearly 7 million candle foot of light, the Xenon 7k will make sure the flag is seen even after the sun goes down.