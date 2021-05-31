Watch
Goat Springs Fire 50% contained, crews continue work Monday

Utah Fire Info / Ryan Despain & the Eureka wildland crew
Posted at 10:07 AM, May 31, 2021
JUAB COUNTY, Utah — Officials say the Goat Springs Fire in Juab County has been 50% contained as of Monday morning. Crews will continue with "mopping up & begin rehabbing efforts," according to Utah Fire Info.

The fire, which has burned over 400 acres, began Friday along the Juab and Tooele County lines. Authorities believe the wildfire was human-caused and an investigation is underway.

Fire crews were able to get control of the wildfire Saturday, improving lines to prevent the spread.

Two cabins were destroyed in the fire.

