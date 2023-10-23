Golden Spike monument arrives 'home' in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A massive golden spike honoring the thousands of workers who built the transcontinental railroad has arrived at its new home in Utah.

Following a weeks-long journey that began in Kentucky, the 43-foot monument rolled into Salt Lake City on a flatbed truck Monday afternoon where it will remain on view for the public at the Utah State Capitol.

Weighing 7,000 pounds, the Golden Spike Monument was created by artist Douwe Blumberg who said his intention was to “give faces to the faceless” workers who built the railroad that connected the U.S. and was completed on May 10, 1869 at Promontory Summit in northern Utah.

Actually measuring 43.3 feet long, a number which is the square root of 1869, the monument is covered with a layer of wax so that it can be maintained. Along with Blumberg, 25 people created the Golden Spike, including casters, welders, sandblasters, and artisans.

The monument will be open to the public Tuesday at the Capitol between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with Blumberg on-hand to talk about his artwork. Afterwards, the Golden Spike will head to Brigham City where it will be permanently installed at the Golden Spike Park at Reeder Ranch.