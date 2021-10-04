Google acquires land in Eagle Mountain for possible data center

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Technology behemoth Google has acquired land in Eagle Mountain to potentially use to build a data center, the city announced Monday.

The exact location of the property was not released, and it's not known when Google will make a decision to move forward with a project in the area.

Officials expect a possible data center to create jobs and help boost the economy.

“Google choosing Eagle Mountain is a testament to the strength of our workforce and economy,” said Mayor Tom Westmoreland. “We hope they decide to build here and look forward to partnering with them in the future.”