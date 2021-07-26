Google Fiber says it's finishing SLC, plans to expand to 7 other cities

SALT LAKE CITY — Google Fiber announced on Monday it had mostly completed its build out of Salt Lake City, with plans to expand into seven other cities in northern Utah.

"We’re currently building in South Salt Lake, Millcreek, Taylorsville, and Holladay, and expect to launch build efforts soon in North Salt Lake, Sandy, and as of last week, Woods Cross," Google said in an announcement Monday.

The internet giant first moved into Utah when it took over Provo's city-run internet service provider in 2013.

The completion of Google Fiber in Salt Lake City has been years in the making. In 2015, the company announced it would begin construction on its high-speed internet infrastructure, securing permission from the city council to piggyback on existing infrastructure. It now competes with XMission, XFinity, and CenturyLink.

A Google Fiber spokesperson told FOX 13 that only a couple of neighborhoods remain uncompleted because of some infrastructure complications, but will be finished in the near future.

The Utah State Legislature has advanced broadband internet infrastructure as a necessity, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic when everyone was forced to work from home and children had to pivot to remote learning.