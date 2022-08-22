Got your goat! Officer finds goats on roof of Davis County home

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County animal control officer is being called the G.O.A.T. after making a bizarre house call over the weekend.

Officer Hepworth was working the beat Saturday night when they arrived at the home in question and found not a chimney or satellite dish, but multiple goats on the roof!

A photo shared by the department on Facebook shows the goats looking down at the officer as if to say, "Baaah," or "What are you looking at?"

What made the situation even stranger was that the homeowners didn't even own any goats.

But it was all in a night's work for Officer Hepworth the folks at Animal Care of Davis County wrote on social media.

"If you ask our officer team what they love most about the job, they will tell you that no two days are the same and of course, getting to helping you, the citizen of Davis County with your pet related problems!"