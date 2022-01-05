Gov. Cox declares emergency order to lift driver restrictions due to propane demand

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's governor has issued an emergency order to help speed up the distribution of propane since the demand for it has recently spiked.

Gov. Spencer Cox declared a "liquid petroleum gas emergency" Tuesday.

The governor's office said the demand for propane in Utah and other nearby states has spiked due to the freezing temperatures. In addition, road conditions and closures that come with the current weather conditions have caused delays.

READ: Winter Storm Warning issued for Wasatch Mountains, other Utah areas

Cox says federal regulations on how many hours drivers can work to deliver liquid petroleum gas are "limiting the private sector efforts to respond to the propane shortage."

Tuesday's order will suspend those rules for 30 days.

“We can’t afford the kinds of delivery delays we’re seeing and we need to allow private sector solutions to occur,” Gov. Cox said in the press release. “This limited emergency declaration will help us get through this crisis.”

Cox added that while the order will help speed distribution along, it will still protect drivers.

Executive Order 2022-001 states that carrier companies under this order are not allowed to "require or allow an ill or fatigued driver to operate a motor vehicle." It added that under federal law, a driver who notifies their employer that they need rest must be given 10 consecutive hours off before they are required to return to work.