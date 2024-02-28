Gov. Cox declares goal of making reaching 100% no-kill animal shelters

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox is on board with a push by activists to have all animal shelters achieve "no-kill" status.

On Tuesday, Cox officially declared 2024 as "No-Kill Shelter Year" in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society.

Best Friends said if this goal is achieved, Utah will be the first no-kill state in the west and the the largest no-kill state in the country. The group aims to reach this goal by 2025.

According to Best Friends, 46 out of 58 shelters in Utah have reached no-kill status.

"I am supportive of Utah working to become a no-kill state," Cox said. "I fully support Utahns stepping up by adopting and fostering animals in their local communities."

