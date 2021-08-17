Gov. Cox shares photo of 'more than 1 million' masks headed to Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday evening, Governor Cox tweeted a photo showing boxes containing over a million masks in a warehouse before they shipped out to Utah schools.

"Happy back to school! As many Utah students begin to return to the classroom, we want to keep them as safe as possible from COVID-19. That’s why we’re sending out more than 1 million higher-quality masks to school districts," Utah Governor Spencer Cox tweeted.

The tweet included a photo showing large boxes stacked up at a warehouse, presumably containing masks.

Governor Spencer Cox / Twitter A second photo shared by the governor showed the contents of one box: Masks.

"You’ll start seeing surgical-style masks in kids sizes arriving at districts throughout the state starting tomorrow. We’ll also have higher-quality KN95 masks in small and large sizes in schools by the end of the month or early next month," Cox added. "We know this isn’t enough masks to cover the full year, but it’s enough to get us started. We hope you’ll encourage your student to wear a mask when indoors. And if your student is 12-18 years old, get them vaccinated. Here’s to a safe and fun school year!"

Grand County is the only school district in Utah that requires students wear masks. Masks are optional in all other districts.