Cox issues new order furthering water restrictions during historic drought

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox issued a third executive order Tuesday, furthering water restrictions in the state during an historic drought.

Speaking outside the Utah State Capitol, Cox announced Executive Order 2021-10, which requires lawn watering at state facilities in northern Utah to be reduced to two days per week, and three days in southern Utah.

Cox also announced a fireworks ban on all state and unincorporated private lands effective Tuesday.

“All indicators show this could be the worst drought year on record,” said Cox. “Utah state government is leading the way by cutting back on water use at all state facilities, but all of us -- from private businesses to local governments to individuals -- need to conserve water now more than ever.”