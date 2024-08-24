Governor Cox declares State of Emergency due to recent flooding

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Cox has issued an executive order for a State of Emergency in response to recent and risk of future flooding across the state. The executive order will remain for 30 days unless extended.

The declaration would permit the state of Utah to request and receive aid assistance from other states through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, as well as protect the property and persons impacted by flood damage.

“The flooding we have seen over the past few weeks has been devastating,” said Gov. Cox. “I saw some of the damages first hand in Sanpete County, and I know Utahns have been similarly impacted across the state.”

Almost half the homes in Fountain Green City were damaged after flooding in Sunday, with several homes receiving several feet of water in their basements.

Last week in Saratoga Springs multiple homes were flooded after heavy rainfall, many of the homes still recovering after a sewage backup.

In the release by Governor Cox, the recent wildfire burn scars and high temperatures have increased the risk of flood flesh and debris flow damaging structures.

The executive order is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 30 days, unless Legislature were to extend the state of emergency.