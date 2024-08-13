Utah County homes flooded by Monday's rainfall

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Multiple basements in Saratoga Springs flooded after Monday afternoon's rainfall.

Two neighbors spent hours Monday evening in knee-high sewage water, scooping up and shoveling trash clogging a storm drain they believe caused the flooding.

Bonnie Sampson came home from work to find water gushing into her basement.

"It was coming up from the park," she described. "Just water coming out of the sewer drain."

The water broke through two windows. She said there was over a foot of water in her basement.

"It was heartbreaking but it can be replaced," said Sampson.

She's lived in the home for 22 years and never had a problem until Monday.

"I've never seen the flooding like this before," she said.

Her neighbors jumped into action to help her and the other impacted homes.

Men and women of all ages were doing what they could to deliver food, move furniture, or sandbag problem areas around the local park. More rain is forecasted to come, and the upcoming weather has the neighborhood on edge.

"I'm a little nervous, really nervous, actually, since I have no windows downstairs to stop it at this point," said Sampson.

As frustrating as the situation is, Sampson finds relief from the helping hands of her neighbors.

"All the support has helped. The support of our whole neighborhood has been awesome and friends and family. That's what gets you through these times," she said.