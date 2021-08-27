Governor Cox orders flags be lowered in Utah to honor victims killed in Afghanistan

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Cox ordered flags be lowered throughout Utah beginning at sunset on Thursday to honor the service members and other victims killed after an attack near the Kabul airport.

The order will extend until sunset on Monday, August 30.

"Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in honoring all victims," Cox said in a press release.

Military officials have confirmed that 13 U.S. service members were killed during the attack. Other reports indicate that an additional 18 people were injured in the series of explosions

In a full statement, Governor Cox expressed his immense sadness about the tragedy.

"Abby and I are deeply saddened to hear of the U.S. service members and civilians killed and injured in Afghanistan today," the statement reads. "We owe an immense debt of gratitude to the women and men in uniform who serve us so well and who are helping Afghan refugees flee from tyranny. Our prayers are with all our U.S. service members and their loved ones."