Utah pols send support for US troops after Afghanistan attack

WASHINGTON — Hours after two attacks near the Kabul airport in Afghanistan killed at least 13 people Thursday, some of Utah's elected leaders shared their thoughts and support for those wounded or lost in the explosions.

The Pentagon reports Americans were among the casualties, although an exact number was not released. The Washington Post claims four U.S. Marines were killed, although without official confirmation.

Sen. Mitt Romney (Rep.) took to social media to say "My heart breaks for the U.S. servicemembers wounded in the explosion and the innocent Afghan lives lost. I am inspired by the strength and compassion of our troops and pray for their safety."

Utah's other Senate member, Sen. Mike Lee (Rep.), also expressed his support of U.S. military personnel, but focused his words to attack the Biden administration, saying "This botched withdrawal and its effects are the worst kind of tragedy, one that was avoidable."

On the troops themselves, Lee added, "They are the incarnation of the words of America the Beautiful, "Who more than self their country loved, and mercy more than life!"

Rep. Chris Stewart (Rep.) took a similar tact as Lee by seemingly placing the blame on the president, as well as supporting those killed and wounded.

"My prayers are with our troops, our citizens, and the Afghans who were killed or injured in today’s apparent terrorist attack. And my heart breaks for those who remain stranded behind enemy lines in this time of violence and chaos," wrote Stewart. "There is no excuse for the incompetence displayed by the Biden Administration throughout this disastrous withdrawal."

Congressman Burgess Owens (Rep.) asked for everyone affected by today's events to be in the minds of all Utahns.

"Please join me in praying for the safety of our service members, American citizens, and the Afghan people on the ground in Kabul today," Owens tweeted.

The attacks came as the U.S. attempts to evacuate approximately 1,500 Americans from Afghanistan. President Biden said he would adhere to an Aug. 31 deadline to remove all U.S. personnel.