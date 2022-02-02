Governor signs 'test to stay' pause in Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox has signed a controversial bill that pauses "test to stay" in Utah schools dealing with COVID-19.

The governor signed House Bill 183, which paused the program used to keep kids in-person. It happened as testing capacity was maxed out statewide in the surge of the omicron variant. Now, if a school wishes to move to remote learning, it requires permission from the governor, legislative leadership and the state schools superintendent.

"In-person learning is critical to the development of children and youth.With this bill, we have clarified how schools transition to remote learning when significant illness threatens a school’s ability to safely continue in person learning," the governor said in a statement.

"Test to Stay is one element of a layered approach to offer in-person learning in a safe manner. This law clarifies that the state will implement Test to Stay when it is determined that it will be helpful in controlling the spread of COVID-19. The virus has been evolving and our response needs to, too."

On Wednesday, the governor also signed the base budgets which are the minimum necessary funding to keep state government functional.