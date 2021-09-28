Grand Co. Sheriff's office seeks more tips in double murder of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner

MOAB, Utah — The Grand County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday implored the public for any possible tips that may help in the double-murder investigation of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner.

The sheriff's office specifically wanted people who were in the area of South Mesa between Aug. 13 and Aug. 15.

The sheriff's office also said that the forensic investigation of the case continued, with numerous labs and agencies working with the evidence.

The sheriff's office emphasized that results could take several more months or more to come back.

"The Grand County Sheriff's Office understands the public concern and speculation surrounding this case and will when available release any information that does not impede the investigatory process," the department said in a release. "The Grand County Sheriff's Office appreciates the support available within the community directed towards both law enforcement and the public."