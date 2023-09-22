Granddaughter saves Provo bus driver who lost consciousness on the road

PROVO, Utah — A Provo school bus driver has his granddaughter and a random bystander to thank for helping avert what could have been a heartbreaking disaster.

Kamryn McCurdy was working on the bus being driven by her grandfather Thursday afternoon when police say he "experienced a medical episode" and lost consciousness behind the wheel.

Seeing her grandfather in his condition, McCurdy lept into action and shifted the bus into neutral while trying to apply the brakes.

While McCurdy was doing her best inside, Connor Morris was walking by and saw the bus veering off the road and onto the pavement. He ran alongside the bus and got inside before helping McCurdy bring the bus to a stop.

No children were on the bus at the time of the incident.

The bus driver's condition was not made available, but the Provo Police Department posted "We're glad to hear grandpa is doing well too" on social media.

Provo Police Department Kamryn McCurdy and Connor Morris with Provo Police Chief Troy Beebe



Both McCurdy and Morris were given a Citizen Recognition Award "for their quick-thinking and decisive actions that prevented further damage to property, and safeguarded others from potential injuries."

"You are both AWESOME!"