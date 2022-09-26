Grandma, grandson stabbed in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A woman and her grandson suffered stab wounds Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in South Salt Lake.

Around 3 p.m., police were called to Covewood Village Apartments at 379 E. Crimson Circle (approximately 3400 South). Officers arrived and found two people — a grandmother and her grandson — with stab wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital, with the grandson in critical condition and the grandma in serious condition.

An investigation is underway, and while South Salt Lake Police did not give any information about the suspect(s) or how the stabbing occurred, they said they do not believe there is any threat to the public.