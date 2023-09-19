Granger High School student in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police tape was seen surrounding a vehicle after a Granger High School student was hit by a vehicle in West Valley City just before noon Tuesday.

A spokesperson with the West Valley City Police Department said the unidentified 15-year-old student was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being struck on 3450 West just north of 3500 South.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the police department's traffic unit investigation.

