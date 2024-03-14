Granite School District Art Olympics showcases students’ artistic talents

West Valley City, Utah-The Granite School District held its annual Art Olympics Wednesday at Granger High.

The event hosted 10 artists from each school in the district to compete in a four-hour timed event to create original works of art.

Over 80 students had the opportunity to enter their work in various categories: Black and white drawing, color drawing, concept or digital art, opaque painting, watercolor, mixed media, sculpture, hand built ceramics and wheel thrown ceramics.

“So it's like the Olympics, but it's artists,” said Allyson Galarza, teacher at Granger High. “They get to be among their people, among other creatives, and see what other students are up to outside classrooms. So it's really about bigger community culture building.”

Just like the Olympics, select students were awarded with either gold, silver or bronze awards for each of the categories.

For Hailey Martin, senior at Olympus High, the event wasn’t just about competing but rather, a chance to be with peers who share same interest and love for art.

“A lot of the focus is usually on sports in schools, and it's really nice to have something for all of us to unite as artists and feel like we belong somewhere and that we're supported,” Martin said.

Artists at the event let their creativity flow- from self self-portraits, to paintings of jazz and soul icon Nina Simone, figurative sculptures of game characters with clay, and mix media projects with used newspapers.

“Students are displaying their skill more than the art piece itself,” said Noemi Hernandez, arts specialist for the Granite School District. "So to be able to become a very skilled, efficient artist, you have to practice. And many of these students practice a lot before they create the actual art piece.”