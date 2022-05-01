Grass fire burning off I-80 near Great Salt Lake

MAGNA, Utah — Firefighters are responding to a fast-growing grass fire near I-80 just off the Great Salt Lake.

The fire is burning near milepost 105 of I-80, which is near the Great Saltair, but the fire doesn't appear to be close to the building itself.

It's also near the area where I-80 intersects with S.R. 201 and S.R. 202.

Officials have not confirmed details yet, but emergency scanner traffic indicated no structures were threatened and that it was at least 10 acres.

Views of the fire from Utah Department of Transportation cameras have shown it spreading since about 6:30 p.m.

It does not appear to be affecting traffic as of about 7:15 p.m.

A live look at the fire can be seen below or on the FOX 13 News Facebook page.