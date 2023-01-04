Green comet to pass Earth, may be visible with the naked-eye

SALT LAKE CITY — Weeks after looking for Santa flying across the sky, Utahns can now turn their heads up to look for something ever more rare than a Jolly Old St. Nick sighting.

This month, the green Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will zoom past Earth for the first time since the Upper Paleolithic period, which is a really long time.

Even better, it may be visible with the naked eye.

Space.com reports the comet is currently passing through the inner solar system before it makes its closest trip to Earth between Feb. 1-2. But if the skies are dark enough, early risers will be able to see the comet in the morning sky during the month of January.

Those who can't see it with just their eyes should easily find the comet with a pair of binoculars.

Since the comet pays Earth a visit every 50,000 years, this will be the last chance for stargazers to catch a glimpse before it sails away.