Grinchy FedEx driver seen tossing package at Park City home

PARK CITY, Utah — 'Tis the season for holiday cheer, Christmas carols and the occasional delivery driver doing their best Grinch impersonation.

One such driver was caught on a Park City home security camera Monday. The FedEx delivery person chose to simply throw the package out the window of their truck instead of delivering it with care.

Watch unedited video of driver throwing package below

Unedited FedEx Truck Video

In fact, the driver took more care getting out of the driveway of the home, pulling back in after hitting a patch of ice.

Once the truck was back within feet of the house, the homeowner could be heard yelling, "Are you serious?!?!," before making the driver aware that the dastardly deed had been caught on camera... and then shared with FOX 13 News.

What was inside the package and whether it's still in one piece is unknown, but it's safe to say that this Grinch won't be invited back to carve the roast beast.