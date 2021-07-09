Grizzly bear attacks runner in Idaho

ISLAND PARK, Utah — A report says a man was attacked by a grizzly bear while he was running near Island Park, Idaho on Friday.

The 41-year-old runner was able to make it back to his cabin and called 911 around 7:30 a.m., EastIdahoNews.com reports.

According to the Fremont Country Sheriff, the man suffered puncture wounds but refused treatment. However, the man's family later took him to the hospital.

Sheriff Len Humphries said it was the first bear attack in Fremont County in 2021. Island Park is about 300 miles north of Salt Lake City.

The incident comes just days after a woman was killed by a grizzly bear while camping in western Montana.