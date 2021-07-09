Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grizzly bear attacks runner in Idaho

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Elaine Thompson/AP
FILE PHOTO
Hiker at Yellowstone National Park injured in grizzly bear attack
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 13:32:54-04

ISLAND PARK, Utah — A report says a man was attacked by a grizzly bear while he was running near Island Park, Idaho on Friday.

The 41-year-old runner was able to make it back to his cabin and called 911 around 7:30 a.m., EastIdahoNews.com reports.

According to the Fremont Country Sheriff, the man suffered puncture wounds but refused treatment. However, the man's family later took him to the hospital.

Sheriff Len Humphries said it was the first bear attack in Fremont County in 2021. Island Park is about 300 miles north of Salt Lake City.

The incident comes just days after a woman was killed by a grizzly bear while camping in western Montana.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere