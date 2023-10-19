Ground broken on new Salt Lake Bees ballpark in Daybreak

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — It's not exactly "Play ball" just yet, but things are getting closer as ground was broken Thursday on a new stadium in Daybreak for the Salt Lake Bees.

Along with the stadium, which will seat 7,500 fans, the land situated on undeveloped property at the corner of Mountain View Corridor and South Jordan Parkway will include a 200-acre entertainment plaza with Megaplex theater and apartment units.

The Larry H. Miller Company also announced that America First Credit Union will be the naming rights partner for the privately funded ballpark.

Earlier this year, the Bees announced they would be leaving their longtime Smith's Ballpark home in Salt Lake City for the new location by the start of the 2025 season.

“We are a family-centered community, and we are excited to join friends and family from across the region as together we enjoy America’s favorite pastime right here in South Jordan,” said City of South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey.

The entertainment plaza will be known as America First Square and include spaces for year-round concerts, games in the summer and ice skating during the winter.

According to officials behind the project, the Bees will contribute $200,000 annually towards "community projects," a number that will be matched by the America First Charitable Foundation.

