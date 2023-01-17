Salt Lake Bees to leave SLC for Daybreak in South Jordan

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees will leave Salt Lake City for Daybreak in South Jordan, FOX 13 News has confirmed.

The Larry H. Miller Company announced the team will leave its stadium in Salt Lake City for a new location in 2025.

"The privately financed stadium will serve as a year-round entertainment anchor for the fast-growing southwest quadrant of Salt Lake County," a press release from team leadership reads.

Construction on the new facility will begin this year, officials said in a statement, and further details such as surrounding amenities and renderings of the new stadium will be released at a later time.

The stadium will be built on the undeveloped property between Mountain View Corridor and the TRAX line, LHM officials explained. A specific location will be announced.

"We’re looking forward to building a year-round entertainment destination for the growing southwest quadrant of Salt Lake County," Larry H. Miller Company's corporate communications spokesperson Amanda Covington said.

Officials with the team expressed their gratitude to Smith's Ballpark and Salt Lake City for their partnerships that promoted the "long-term legacy of baseball."

"LHM is excited about the future of Salt Lake City and will continue to partner with community leaders to enrich and reimagine the neighborhood surrounding the current stadium," a statement reads.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has called a news conference for Tuesday morning, where she is expected to announce the next steps for the 14-acre property that is Bees stadium.

The Bees will play the next two seasons at Smith's Ballpark before their lease expires in the Fall of 2024.

