Group suing Utah over COVID laws rebrands, plans more involvement on Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY — The group that sued the state over laws the legislature passed during the COVID-19 pandemic is rebranding itself.

The Concerned Coalition of Utah announced on Tuesday it was rebranding itself as the "Compassion Coalition" and getting more involved in politics in the state. The group was retaining its status as a nonprofit that can lobby on issues.

In an interview with FOX 13 News on Tuesday, Compassion Coalition President Chris Phillips said the group was expanding its focus on health and education issues.

"What we’re looking at is expanding on that," he said. "Making sure we can be a voice for reasonable principles and practices and good governance in support of our kids. Really, we’re in essence a new voice and new shield between fringe groups and what’s happening with our children and our community."

As the Concerned Coalition, the group sued the state over laws the legislature passed that severely restricted the ability for schools to impose mask mandates in the COVID-19 pandemic. That case is still being considered by the courts. It is currently before the Utah Court of Appeals after a district court judge dismissed the lawsuit. Phillips said the group was not abandoning the appeal.