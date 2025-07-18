Guelaguetza, Renaissance, Samoan Heritage Festival and MORE happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Hyde Park Hometown Days - This Saturday, Hyde Park will host several events including a Fun Run, yoga event, Road Apple Contest, and more. Follow the link for more information.

DAVIS COUNTY

La Guelaguetza - This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Kaysville's Heritage Park will host a FREE cultural event featuring live Oaxaca dance performances, fireworks, family activities and more. Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Utah Midsummer Renaissance Faire - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Main Street Park will host a free event featuring entertainment, family games and rides, Renaissance-themed food, sword fighting, and more. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Pioneer Day Fair - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the Church History Museum will host a FREE event featuring pioneer-themed games, crafts, music, family activities and more. Follow the link for more information.

Draper Days - This Saturday at 9:00 a.m., Draper City Park will host a FREE event featuring a car show, movie night, pancake breakfast, rodeo and more. The Children's Bike Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at Draper Elementary. Follow the link for more information.

Samoan Heritage Festival - This Saturday at 6:00 p.m., Southridge Park in Kearns will host a FREE nightly cultural performance featuring traditional music, fire knife dancing, storytelling, and more. Follow the link for more information and other activities.

UTAH COUNTY

Mapleton Pioneer Days - This Saturday, Mapleton City Park will host a Pioneer-themed event featuring live entertainment, parades, sports tournaments, firework show and more. Follow the link to register and for more information.