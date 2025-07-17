Provo athlete grabs spotlight alongside big name superstars at ESPY Awards

PROVO, Utah — Alongside names like Simone Biles and Saquon Barkley, a local Provo athlete was honored Wednesday at the annual ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

Cross country and track and field star Jane Hedengren has left her mark by setting national records as the pride of Timpview High School in Provo, and also being named the Gatorade female player of the year.



"I was shocked, I was just kind of a loss for words when I heard it was me, and overall I was just really excited and grateful," she said of the Gatorade honor.



We caught up with Jane before her flight home from Los Angeles, where she earned the award for the nation’s top female high school athlete. Hedengren has had a heady senior year, capturing a third state title in cross country and winning the Nike Cross Nationals with a meet record

In track, Hedengren dominated, setting national records in the mile, 2-mile and the 3000-meter and 5000-meter runs.



"It’s really a privilege to have a healthy body and be able to use this gift in a way that you love," she said. "But there's so much more in life."

Timpview runner makes history in race to No. 1 in the country:

Timpview runner makes history in race to No. 1 in the country



There's also so much more to the national award Jane now holds. Besides her athletic prowess, Hedengren was honored for how she performs in the classroom and gives back to the community.



"It’s cool, the award has a holistic approach to me as a person, and how you can excel in multiple avenues in your life," Jane explained.



Hedengren has spent a lot of her time coaching up-and-coming runners.



"It's been an amazing opportunity to watch her just work hard and encourage others as well. Just enjoy what she loves to do," shared her mother, Sarah.



Sarah Hedengren is one proud mom, and although she was a runner in high school, and her husband, John, was an All-American runner at BYU, the family claims Jane got to where she is on her own.



"I mean, I think her genetics didn’t hamper her, and her ability comes from her hard work and determination," admitted Sarah.



Needless to say, Jane is heading off to college on a high note. Next year, she’ll run for BYU, and she can’t wait.



"It's just really incredible, the support that there is at BYU," she said. "The whole Cougar Nation, they just love sports, and so I am really looking forward to my time as a Cougar."