Gunlock State Park waterfalls expected to return this spring

GUNLOCK, Utah — The popular waterfalls at Gunlock State Park in southwest Utah are expected to make a triumphant return this spring, all thanks to the epic snowfall the state has received.

Having occurred only a handful of times over the last decade, according to Utah State Parks, the waterfalls are an attraction that are expected to draw big crowds to the park.

The waterfalls occur when the Gunlock Reservoir fills and spills over, creating epic flows over the adjacent red rocks in the southern end of the reservoir and down into the Santa Clara River. Last week, the park shared a photo on social media showing the reservoir with the caption, "water levels are rising but we are not full yet."

While a waterfall flow is not expected in the next few days, conditions are certainly favorable for their appearance at some point this month. As of Tuesday, the snowpack in the area of the park is at 227% of the average, which is a good indicator that the falls will make a rare appearance.

Park officials are preparing for waterfalls in 2023 by posting caution signs along trails and the dam to remind visitors of potential hazards. The park is also having rangers patrol the area more often over the next few weeks.

Visitors are being warned about slick rocks and fast-moving water.

“We invite visitors to enjoy this wonderful experience, but want to remind the public to exercise vigilance and safety in the area,” said Gunlock State Park Manager Jon Allred. “There is inherent risk when recreating outdoors, so safety and situational awareness are paramount.”

In addition to hazards connected to the waterfalls, there is also the chance the park will need to close due to overcrowding. The park will shut its gates once capacity is reached and visitors are advised to check the Gunlock State Park website and social media pages for updates.